Texas Fugitives Arrested in Mason County Identified

Last week police in Mason County were told that a wanted fugitive from Texas was in the Mason County area.

Deputies located the man and he was arrested.

Now they say a second man who is also wanted out of Texas has been arrested.

Last Wednesday police from Texas told the Mason County Sheriff’s Office that a wanted fugitive could be in the Mason County Area.

Deputies located and stopped the suspect vehicle on US-10.

They arrested the driver without incident.

That man, 27-year-old Bobby Constancio of Van Vleck Texas is wanted out of Bay County Texas on charges of aggravated robbery, family violence, unlawful restraint, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He has waived extradition and is waiting to be picked up by Texan Authorities.

A passenger who was with Constancio, 30-year-old Ryan Baggett, from Calhoun County Texas, was arrested at the time on a marijuana charge.

But during the investigation it was determined that Baggett was also wanted on a Parole Violation out of Texas.

His original charges were for controlled substance and attempt to escape while armed.

He has also waived extradition and will be turned over to the Texan authorities.