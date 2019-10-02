Tenth U.S. “Triple E” Death Confirmed, Michigan Continues Preventative Spray Strategy

Ten people have now died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as Triple-E.

Michigan Tuesday launched an aerial spray treatment to stave off its deadly toll, targeting 128-thousand acres.

That effort continues Wednesday, expanding across multiple counties, including Montcalm and Newaygo locally.

The increased nationwide death toll comes after a Connecticut official on Tuesday confirmed a third death in his state.

That patient died during the third week of September.

Triple-E is a rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes.

The C.D.C. says there are usually just five to 10 human cases reported in the U.S. annually, with roughly 30 percent resulting in death.

This year there has been an uptick in the number of reported cases, nearly 30 across several states.