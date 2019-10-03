Tentative Agreement Reached in N.M.C. Contract Talks

A tentative agreement has been reached in talks between Northwestern Michigan College and the union representing its faculty.

Faculty Association affiliates of the Michigan Education Association announced they had resolved all contract issues on Thursday.

If its members approve — which would happen during a ratification meeting Tuesday, October 8th — the deal would make its way to the N.M.C. Board of Trustees.

They would then review and vote on its ultimate approval.

The apparent breakthrough follows work with a state mediator.

The contract in question expired December 31st of 2018.