“Tense Situation” Inside Grayling Bank Leads to Arrest

A tense situation unfolding inside a Grayling bank touched off an urgent law enforcement response.

State police, Grayling Police and the Crawford Sheriff’s Department were called to the Huntington Bank on Michigan Avenue…

The call — made by an employee who requested an immediate response before hanging up the phone.

The first few moments on scene were intense, according to police, when investigators discovered this man, allegedly attempting to force a man to withdraw $700.

Ashley Nylund is now under arrest…

Charged in district court with extortion and breaking and entering.

His next court date is unclear.