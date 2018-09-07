Teens That Escaped Osceola County Detention Center Accused of Chase, Thefts

Two teens that escaped from a juvenile detention facility in Osceola County, led police on a car chase and are suspected to have stolen guns.

WZZM 13 reports that last Friday, Osceola County deputies began the search for two teens who escaped from the Muskegon River Youth Home near Evart.

Police said that the teens scaled a fence and fled the area on foot around 6PM that night.

Deputies then searched the area around the detention center, but did not find the teenagers.

Later that night, the two were reportedly seen at the EZ Mart on M-66 and US-10, but were not located.

Then, the next day, a man reported his pickup stolen from the EZ Mart.

Soon after, police saw the pickup and were led on a pursuit into Mecosta and Kent Counties, which was ultimately called off.

Now, police say the pair are suspects in a breaking and entering case where 22 guns were stolen

An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a home in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Grand Rapids Police say the 16-year-old escapee and a 23-year-old were arrested after a standoff, but the 15-year-old is still at large.