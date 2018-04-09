Teens Arrested for Grayling Breaking and Entering

Four teens were charged following a reported break-in in Grayling.

On March 10th, Officers were dispatched to a business for a Breaking and Entering complaint.

Employees told police they had discovered that sometime during the night, the business had been broken into.

Employees said a Carryall Recreational Vehicle had been stolen from one of their secured buildings.

Police say it was also found that additional items were stolen from the business including firearms.

During the course of the investigation, Officers requested the assistance from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

Deputy O’Neil and K9 Kato conducted a track from the scene, leading Officers to one of the suspects’ homes.

Police say four suspects were identified and stolen property was recovered.

As a result, Juvenile Petitions were authorized by the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for a 14-year-old and 15-year-old from Grayling, as well as a 14-year-old Roscommon teen.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office also issued a 6 Count Felony Warrant for a 17-year-old Roscommon Man.

All four suspects face several felony charges, including breaking and entering.