Teen Reportedly Admits to Break-Ins, Thefts in Wexford County

A teen was arrested and reportedly admitted to multiple break-ins and thefts in Wexford County.

At around 6:20 Tuesday morning, MSP troopers responded to a home in Antioch Township to investigate a stolen vehicle.

Troopers soon learned that the 14 year-old son of the victim had taken the vehicle and drove to his grandparents’ home.

The suspect then reportedly broke into a vehicle and the home, allegedly stealing two long guns, ammunition, and keys to the vehicle.

Around three hours later, troopers attempted to stop the vehicle in Mesick, but the teen took off on 16 Rd. at speeds over 100 Miles Per Hour.

The pursuit was called off, but the vehicle was later found abandoned on N. 23

Rd.

After more than an hour of searching, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Troopers say the teen later admitted to the crimes and was turned over to the Family Court.

The teen has now been ordered to a detention facility.