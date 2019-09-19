Teen Killed in Isabella Co. Crash Identified

A sad update tied to that serious crash out of Isabella County we first told you about Wednesday…

State police tell us it proved fatal and have since identified the driver.

According to M.S.P., the crash involved two vehicles…

And happened just after 11:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of East Bluegrass Road and South Isabella in Union Township.

Police say a car driven by a 19-year-old veered into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

That car’s driver — Megan Richardson — was pronounced dead as a result.

The driver and passenger in the F-150, both suffered minor injuries.

The 19-year-old’s name is not yet known but is expected to be revealed once family has been notified.

As for the crash, it remains under investigation.