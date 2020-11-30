Teen Identified in Fatal Grand Rapids Shooting
Posted On November 30, 2020
Police have identified the teen who died in a Thanksgiving shooting in Grand Rapids as Aveion Cloud.
Authorities tell us the shooting happened early Thursday morning on Leonard Street NE and Fuller Avenue.
To give a recap when police arrived at the scene they found the teen injured and treated him.
Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call (616) 456-3380.