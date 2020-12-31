- Advertisement -
Teen Hospitalized After Leelanau County Snowmobile Crash

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 31, 2020
A teen was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Tuesday in Leelanau County. 

Police tell us the teen was riding on a property in Bingham Township when the crash happened. 

The girl was thrown from the snowmobile and hit a tree after turning sharply. 

She was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. 

The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and her current condition is unknown. 

The sheriff’s office reminds the community proper safety equipment is important but so is watching your speed. 

 

Teen Hospitalized After Leelanau County Snowmobile Crash
