Teen Hospitalized After Leelanau County Snowmobile Crash
Posted On December 31, 2020
A teen was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Tuesday in Leelanau County.
Police tell us the teen was riding on a property in Bingham Township when the crash happened.
The girl was thrown from the snowmobile and hit a tree after turning sharply.
She was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and her current condition is unknown.
The sheriff’s office reminds the community proper safety equipment is important but so is watching your speed.