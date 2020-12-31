Teen Hospitalized After Leelanau County Snowmobile Crash

A teen was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Tuesday in Leelanau County.

Police tell us the teen was riding on a property in Bingham Township when the crash happened.

The girl was thrown from the snowmobile and hit a tree after turning sharply.

She was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and her current condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office reminds the community proper safety equipment is important but so is watching your speed.