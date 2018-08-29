Teen Hospitalized After an Accidental Stabbing in Missaukee County

A teenager was hospitalized after an accidental stabbing.

It happened at around 1 o’clock Tuesday morning at a home on Rhoby Rd. in Missaukee County’s Forest Township.

That’s when dispatch received a call of a 15 year-old boy with a stab wound to the stomach.

Deputies responded to the scene and learned that a group of minors had gathered in a garage and were reportedly drinking alcohol.

Witnesses say that one of the minors threw a large knife at a wall and accidentally hit the teen.

The 15 year-old was taken to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where his condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.