Teen Hospitalized After an Accidental Stabbing in Missaukee County
Posted On August 29, 2018
A teenager was hospitalized after an accidental stabbing.
It happened at around 1 o’clock Tuesday morning at a home on Rhoby Rd. in Missaukee County’s Forest Township.
That’s when dispatch received a call of a 15 year-old boy with a stab wound to the stomach.
Deputies responded to the scene and learned that a group of minors had gathered in a garage and were reportedly drinking alcohol.
Witnesses say that one of the minors threw a large knife at a wall and accidentally hit the teen.
The 15 year-old was taken to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where his condition is unknown.
The incident remains under investigation.