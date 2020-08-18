Teen Dies in Rollover Crash in Midland Co.

A teen is now dead after a crash in Midland County.

Police say the 17-year-old girl drove off the road and flipped over multiple times Sunday night.

The girl has now been identified as Kayla Runie.

She was driving on West Gordonville Road, near 10 ½ Mile Road in Lee Township, when she lost control, hit a ditch and rolled her car over.

Police say Runie was not wearing a seatbelt and unfortunately died at the scene of the crash.