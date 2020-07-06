Teen Dies in Rollover Crash in Manistee Co.

One person is dead after a weekend car crash.

Police say, on Saturday on Merkey Road in Filer Township, a 20-year-old from Scottville lost control and went off road.

Authorities say the car rolled over, struck a utility pole and went down an embankment.

The passenger, 18-year-old Sydney Riggs, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, but unfortunately died due to her injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor.