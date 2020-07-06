- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Teen Dies in Rollover Crash in Manistee Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 6, 2020
461 Views
0

One person is dead after a weekend car crash.

Police say, on Saturday on Merkey Road in Filer Township, a 20-year-old from Scottville lost control and went off road.

Authorities say the car rolled over, struck a utility pole and went down an embankment.

The passenger, 18-year-old Sydney Riggs, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, but unfortunately died due to her injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, but  alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Post Views: 461



Trending Now
Northern Mich. Man One Of Nine Drug Trafficking Suspects
Sierra Searcy July 3, 2020
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Fatal Motorcycle Traffic Crash
Sierra Searcy July 1, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Teen Dies in Rollover Crash in Manistee Co.
Share No Comment