Teen Dies in Rollover Crash in Alpena Co.

A teen is dead after a car crash in Alpena County, police say the teen lost control of his car and was ejected.

The investigation shows that the teen was driving on Taylor Hawks Road when he lost control while going over small hills.

The car then overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected from his car.

16-teen-year old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash is still under investigation but speed is thought to be a factor.