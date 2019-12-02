Teen Badly Burned in Northern Michigan Motel Explosion to Receive Life-Changing Surgery

In continuing coverage…

A teen — badly burned in an explosion — will get a potentially life-changing surgery.

Brian Adams suffered burns over 93 percent of his body back in May of 2017…

When his mother’s butane hash oil lab triggered an explosion at the Green Mill Motel in Manton.

Amanda Skardoutus — his mother — is now behind bars.

The 16-year-old is now staying with his father and has gone through literally hundreds of skin graft surgeries to fix the damage.

A GoFundMe set up by the family just surpassed its goal of more than $160-thousand thanks to support that rolled in from across Northern Michigan and around the country.

Allowing Brian to undergo another surgery — this one to save his voice.

A tracheotomy and airway procedure.

They’re currently in Boston — where Brian’s scheduled for another surgery as donations continue to pour in.

For a link to donate, click here.