“Tears From Daniel” Event in Cadillac Helps Raise Suicide Awareness

Saturday wrapped up National Suicide Prevention Week across the country.

It’s a time set aside to bring awareness to the growing issue.

In Cadillac, an event was held in remembrance for a young man that sadly took his own life.

Tears from daniel began last year after Daniel Yazbeck, 22 years old at the time, passed.

His mother Lori became committed to getting the word out and raising funds for mental health treatment in our area.

Saturday’s event included speakers, music, vendors, and donations to the cause.

All of this, just trying to let others know they can be helped.

If you feel like you need help, you can speak to someone 24 hours a day at the National Suicide Prevention Llifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Log onto tearsfromdanie.com to see how you can get involved.