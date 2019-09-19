“Tears From Daniel”: A Local’s Personal Mission in the Face of Overwhelming Tragedy

Every day, 129 Americans die by suicide.

It’s now the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S.

And all of us, whether we know it or not, have been affected by that staggering statistic in ways big and small.

A local organization–Tears From Daniel–is doing what it can to curb the problem by raising awareness.

As our Mackenzie Campbell found, it’s a heart-felt mission that hits devastatingly close to home for its founder.