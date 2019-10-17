TCAPS Board Announces Superintendent Ann Cardon’s Resignation

A tumultuous two weeks for Traverse City Area Public Schools came to a close Thursday afternoon with the announcement that recently hired superintendent Ann Cardon was resigning.

For the second straight week, a special meeting was called to address the issue of the superintendent’s status.

And, once again, residents packed the meeting room as the board heard lengthy public comment before voting to accept Cardon’s resignation.

It was news that did not go over well for many at the meeting.

One resident addressed the board, saying “Ann Cardon would have been the best thing to happen to this school district and now she’s gone.”

Taking over for Cardon on an interim basis will be former TCAPS superintendent Jim Pavelka.

He served in that capacity for almost seven years in the early 2000’s.