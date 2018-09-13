TC Ironman Triathlon Registration Approaching

IRONMAN has announced a opening date for registration in its first ever triathlon in Traverse City.

Earlier this year, Traverse City became the second city in Michigan to host an IRONMAN 70.3 event behind Benton Harbor.

The event was met with support from several organizations and business leaders in the city and was approved by the city commission.

Details surrounding the exact course layout of the inaugural triathlon are still being finalized, but the proposed course spans from Old Mission Peninsula to Leelanau County.

General registration will open on September 25th, 2018 at ironman.com/traversecity70.3.