Task Force Geared to Reduce Michigan Jail Populations Stops in Traverse City

Reducing the number of people in Michigan’s jails brought a state panel to Traverse City Friday.

The Michigan Joint Jail and Pretrial Incarceration Task Force continued its tour of the state with this stop.

The panel called on both experts and the public about how to reach its goal — best protect Michigan’s citizens — and defend civil rights.

It was established by Governor Whitmer and is co-chaired by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and the Michigan Supreme Court’s chief justice.

0 Shares









