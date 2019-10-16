T.N.T. Detectives Bust Suspected Wexford Co. Meth Dealer

Traverse Narcotics Team detectives brought in a suspected drug dealer following a traffic stop in Wexford County.

Police say an investigation revealed Chantry Steven Linseman had drugs in his car and intended to sell them.

Acting on that information, state police stopped Linseman Monday and allegedly found suspected meth, heroin, LSD and prescription drugs.

Wexford County prosecutors charged Linseman with several felonies, including possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of analogues.

Investigators say once they get a lab analysis on the other suspected drugs back, more charges may be on their way.