T.C. West Choir Teacher Highlighted by State Department of Education

He connects with students and builds a community of learning and that’s why the Michigan Department of Education has decided to spotlight Traverse City West High School’s lead choir teacher.

In a recently released video, as part of their #ProudMIeducator campaign, the department highlighted Erich Wangeman.

He’s described as both enthusiastic and patient and is well-regarded for his ability to build rapport with his students.

Wangeman is said to stress students to be the best artist they can be, and to really give themselves over to “the best art possible every day and every way.”

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice says educators, like Wangeman, show us that teaching provides tremendous worth to our state.