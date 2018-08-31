System to Capture Contamination Installed at Former Wurthsmith Air Force Base

A new filtration system will capture contamination caused by the use of firefighting foam at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base near Oscoda.

The requirements for the new system were laid out by the DEQ in October of 2016.

They mandated that the U.S. Air Force address discharges of untreated groundwater to the Au Sable River and Van Etten Creek.

The Air Force did not meet a 2017 deadline to have the new system operational and received a violation notice from the DEQ.

Now, the location of the system and access to the township’s storm sewer system have been resolved.

This is the second system on the former military base, after the first became operational in April 2015 near a former firefighting training area.

With the systems, officials hope to stop the contamination of harmful polyfluoroalkyl substances.