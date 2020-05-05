System Malfunction Results in Delayed COVID-19 Daily Report

Statewide due to a software issue, COVID-19 case and death counts were delayed on Monday but there was a positive note in the data.

In early April, about 40% of Michigan coronavirus tests were coming back positive and now the number has gone below 10% for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Monday when data finally came in, later than it’s usual 3 p.m. time, the state reported 43,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,135 deaths.

Daily, thousands of tests results are sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) electronically and are processed through software designed to act as an integrator that connects health reporting systems.

The evening of May 3, the integration software malfunctioned and stopped processing messages from COVID-19 testing laboratories to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.

MDHHS says, the malfunction has been resolved and no information was lost and all of the messages were retained and, processing the backlog of messages will take a significant amount of time.

Therefore, Mondays data was delayed and information was not be reported out until the evening and may not have represented all data being processed.

MDHHS says they “understand many people and programs rely on this information and is working to resolve this issue in as timely a manner as possible.”

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly.

The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.