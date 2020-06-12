Suttons Bay Man Arrested for Possession of Explosive Substance and a Dangerous Weapon

A Suttons Bay man now faces two felonies and up to 15 years in jail for possession of explosives, and a dangerous weapon.

Police say Aari Rebane, was arrested during a peaceful protest in Traverse City on Saturday after allegedly throwing a rock a a truck that was waiving a Trump flag passing by.

After the suspect threw the rock the victim, got out of the truck was physically assaulted by the suspect who then ran away.

Further investigation led to police finding a bottle of 70% isopropyl alcohol, goggles, a first aid kit, a key for opening outside faucets at businesses and a crowbar and pry tool.