Suttons Bay Firefighters Replace Woman’s Detector From 1970s-80’s

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 13, 2019
Firefighters at one Leelanau County department got a surprise when they went on a routine call to help replace smoke detectors.

Saturday morning, a senior citizen called the Suttons Bay/Bingham firehouse and asked for some help in changing the batteries in her smoke detectors.

But when the crew arrived and checked the detectors, their best guess was that they were initially installed in the 1970s or 80s.

Firefighters say it is best practice to check your smoke detector batteries monthly and replace the unit every 10 years.

So, instead of replacing the batteries, they replaced the detector altogether.

