- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Suspect Who May Be Connected to 20 Different Burglaries Now in Custody

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 31, 2019
281 Views
0

A burglary caught on a homeowners personal camera system, leads to the arrest of a man, suspected of up to twenty breaking and entering’s.

It all started when, a caretaker who’s homeowner was downstate, got a notification on his phone for the security system’s live stream.

Authorities say when the caregiver arrived at home in Burt Township, he confronted the suspect along with a neighbor who attempted to use his own car to block the suspect in.

By the time police arrived the suspect already escaped.

Authorities issued a search warrant finding firearms and multiple stolen items from various burglaries in the suspects home.

The 26 year old Petoskey man, is now at Cheboygan County Jail waiting for arraignment

Post Views: 281



Trending Now
Samsung "Satellite" Crashes Into Gratiot County Yard
Remington Hernandez October 27, 2019
Grand Traverse Co. Child Porn Arrest Reveals Thousands of Videos, Images
Staff Writer October 25, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Suspect Who May Be Connected to 20 Different Burglaries Now in Custody
Share No Comment