Suspect Who May Be Connected to 20 Different Burglaries Now in Custody

A burglary caught on a homeowners personal camera system, leads to the arrest of a man, suspected of up to twenty breaking and entering’s.

It all started when, a caretaker who’s homeowner was downstate, got a notification on his phone for the security system’s live stream.

Authorities say when the caregiver arrived at home in Burt Township, he confronted the suspect along with a neighbor who attempted to use his own car to block the suspect in.

By the time police arrived the suspect already escaped.

Authorities issued a search warrant finding firearms and multiple stolen items from various burglaries in the suspects home.

The 26 year old Petoskey man, is now at Cheboygan County Jail waiting for arraignment