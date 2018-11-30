Suspect of Hit and Run in Leelanau Co. Surrenders to Authorities

The suspect of a hit and run in Leelanau County has turned himself in.

Thursday around 6:09PM, deputies and rescue crews responded to South Kasson Street, on the south end of the Village of Cedar after a call that a pedestrian had been hit.

EMS arrived on scene and found a 51 year-old woman suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to Munson hospital to recover from multiple non-life threatening injuries

Deputies say the woman was hit after pulling over on the southbound shoulder to remove an injured animal from the roadway.

The vehicle involved had fled the scene southbound.

Shortly after 2pm on Thursday afternoon, a 40 year-old Traverse City man turned himself into to authorities at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

Leelanau County Sheriff’s arrived to interview the man and placed him under arrest for a felony of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail awaiting arraignment.