Suspect in Custody in Connection to Charlevoix County Home Invasion

An update now to a break-in that left some Charlevoix County homeowners picking up the pieces.

The sheriff’s office says they have taken a suspect into custody.

Back in July, a home on Crozier Rd. in Wilson Township was broken into over the weekend.

These photos show the damage left by the perpetrator.

Detectives say the kitchen received heavy damage, including damage to a refrigerator, glass doors, and a granite countertop.

The family also reported construction equipment and some tools that were stolen.

Now, deputies have arrested a 25 year-old Saginaw man.

He faces charges malicious destruction of property over $20,000, two counts of breaking and entering, and theft.