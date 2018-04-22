Suspect In Custody After Farwell Restaurant Robbed At Gunpoint

A man was arrested after reportedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint.

At 11:03 Saturday evening, Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery on Superior Street near Main Street in the village of Farwell.

Once on scene, deputies say an employee leaving Buccilli’s Restaurant was held at gun point by a man wearing a black ski mask.

The man was demanding the restaurant’s nightly banking deposits.

After receiving the money, deputies say the man fled on foot.

Clare County Deputies along with the assistance of the Clare City Police conducted a search of the area.

A Clare County K-9 unit was then able to track and arrest a 31 year-old Farwell man that was found to be hiding in

the bushes behind the Farwell Elementary School.

The Sheriff’s Office says the $1,431.17 in bank deposits and the gun used by the suspect were recovered during the search.

The Suspect was taken into custody and lodged in the Clare County Jail pending review of charges by the Clare County Prosecutor.