Suspect in Custody After Burglary in Grand Traverse Co.

A man is now in Grand Traverse County custody after a burglary in Garfield Township that happened on Wednesday.

Authorities say the victim was away and had been alerted on his phone of an intruder via his surveillance home system.

The victim says the suspect came into the home, took a jar of change with about one hundred dollars in it and a winter coat.

After further investigation, the suspect, a 36-year-old man, was spotted.

The stolen items were still in his car, he was arrested and taken to jail.