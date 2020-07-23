Suspect in Bradley Street Trailer Park Homicide Arraigned
Posted On July 23, 2020
A Saginaw County man has been arraigned on murder charges.
This man, Charles Reid faces multiple charges now including homicide, assault with intent to murder and felony in possession of a firearm.
Police say on July 15 they arrived at the scene to a report of a homicide on Bradley street in mount peasant.
There, they found 33-year old Chad Kuzma dead and a 25-year-old year who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and released.
Reid is currently in Isabella County Jail on a $1.6 million cash bond.