Suspect in Bradley Street Trailer Park Homicide Arraigned

A Saginaw County man has been arraigned on murder charges.

This man, Charles Reid faces multiple charges now including homicide, assault with intent to murder and felony in possession of a firearm.

Police say on July 15 they arrived at the scene to a report of a homicide on Bradley street in mount peasant.

There, they found 33-year old Chad Kuzma dead and a 25-year-old year who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and released.

Reid is currently in Isabella County Jail on a $1.6 million cash bond.