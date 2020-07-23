- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Suspect in Bradley Street Trailer Park Homicide Arraigned

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 23, 2020
92 Views
0

A Saginaw County man has been arraigned on murder charges.

This man, Charles Reid faces multiple charges now including homicide, assault with intent to murder and felony in possession of a firearm.

Police say on July 15 they arrived at the scene to a report of a homicide on Bradley street in mount peasant.

There, they found 33-year old Chad Kuzma dead and a 25-year-old year who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and released.

Reid is currently in Isabella County Jail on a $1.6 million cash bond.

Post Views: 92



Trending Now
Grand Rapids Woman Arrested For Boating Under the Influence
Sierra Searcy July 17, 2020
Two Mesick Men Arrested After Alleged Argument Over Leeks
Sierra Searcy July 16, 2020

You are reading
Suspect in Bradley Street Trailer Park Homicide Arraigned
Share No Comment