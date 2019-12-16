Suspect Charged with Killing of Woman Dumped in Leelanau Co.

An update on the murder investigation of a 62-year-old woman found in Leelanau County, a Maple City man is now in custody for the woman’s murder.

Authorities believe this man Frank Theodore Supal is responsible for the murder Wanda Mae Lyons.

They say the victim was murdered at the terrace beach motel in traverse city before being dumped in a Leelanau County ravine.

Authorities say the victim was bludgeoned, stabbed and strangled.

Both the suspect and the victim were residents of terrace beach motel–

A warrant was issued for Supal and he was arrested shortly after by the Traverse City Police.

He remains in Grand Traverse County Jail on one-count open murder.