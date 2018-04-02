Suspect Arrested in Connection with Grand Traverse County Break In

Police have made an arrest in connection with a theft that happened in February.

That theft happened on Artist Avenue in Grand Traverse County’s Green Lake Township.

The sheriff’s office says a homeowner had come home to find things were moved or missing.

The missing items included four guns and ammunition.

The door to the man’s home appeared to have been forced open.

Detectives continued to investigate, which lead to a suspect who lived in the Saginaw area.

In early March a detective and deputy went to Saginaw to search the suspect’s home.

Authorities say they didn’t find the firearms, but they did find evidence linking the suspect to the break in.

That suspect, 37-year-old Chad Johnson, was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Saginaw when the search was executed.

He is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

Grand Traverse County detectives have obtained a warrant for Johnson on multiple felony charges related to the break in.

They include home invasion, theft of firearms, and habitual offender third offense.

The case is still open and authorities are continuing to investigate.