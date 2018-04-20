Suspect Arrested for Selling Cocaine

One person was arrested and could be facing charges for selling drugs.

For the last month, Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement detectives have been investigating someone they suspected of selling cocaine in Cheboygan County.

Tuesday night detectives searched the suspect’s home just north of Wolverine.

That’s where detectives say they found several types of drugs, including approximately two ounces of cocaine, oxycodone, Adderal, marijuana, four pounds of marijuana edibles, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Fifty-Eight-Hundred dollars in cash was also recovered, along with a handgun and other evidence.

One suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and arrest warrants are being sought.