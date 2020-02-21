Suspect Arrested After Standoff with Police in Wexford Co.

Wexford County police have arrested a person after a standoff that happened Thursday night at a property on Deer Track Trail in Colfax Township.

Authorities say the suspect, armed with a long shotgun, barricaded themselves at the property and told police they would fire at them.

The standoff started because of a report of a Domestic Violence Assault by a person with a gun.

The suspect was later arrested and the standoff came to an end.