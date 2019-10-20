Suspect Arrested After Grand Rapids Hit & Run That Killed Two

Police in Grand Rapids have arrested a driver involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday.

According to the department, a man and a woman who were both 56 years-old, were crossing the street in the area of Grandville Ave. and Oakes St. southwest around 11 p.m.

Officers say they were in the crosswalk at the time when they were hit.

Investigators believe the driver ran a stop sign before hitting the pair and ultimately left the scene.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a tip soon led them to the suspect, who was taken into custody Sunday.