Surveillance, Team Work Lead to Montmorency Co. Fugitive Arrest

After plenty of twists and turns, teamwork lead to the arrest of a wanted man in Montmorency County.

Multiple agencies helped the HUNT drug team in finding and bringing this man, Jared Barnett of Alpena, to justice.

Barnett was wanted for witness intimidation and fleeing and eluding…

Along with state warrants for open intoxicants and carrying concealed.

Detectives put a location in Ossineke associated with Barnett under surveillance…

While that was ongoing, Alpena Police stopped a vehicle they believed he owned.

Barnett allegedly drove off and ditched the car…

K-9 units in town for training joined the search.

Barnett escaped with a girlfriend…

Later however, that same surveillance technology paved the way for his ultimate arrest in Montmorency–where police say he was found with suspected narcotics.