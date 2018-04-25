Supreme Court Hears Arguments in U.P. for the First Time in History

For the first time in it’s history, the Michigan Supreme Court crossed the Mackinac Bridge.

The court routinely travels outside of Lansing, but this is the first time they’ve ever traveled to the U.P. to hear a case.

The court traveled to Sault Ste Marie, to hear oral arguments in the case of Bertin v Mann.

This is a case out of Farmington Hills, where Kenneth Bertin and Douglas Mann were paired for a game of golf.

On the 17th hole, Bertin says Mann hit him with the cart, and drove over his leg.

The court is hearing the case on the legal question of whether the plaintiff, Bertin, must prove that Mann, the defendant, acted with reckless misconduct, or the lower standard of ordinary negligence.

In other words, is being hit by a golf cart an inherent risk of the game?

The oral arguments were held on the campus of Lake Superior State University.