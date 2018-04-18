Superior Foods Recalls Select Lots of Smoked Salmon Spreads

Superior Foods, a Kentwood, Michigan based company is recalling a specific lot of their Smoked Salmon Spreads.

The company is recalled the spreads because it could be contaminated with listeria.

The affected products were produced on March 26th.

The listeria was found during routine inspection by MDARD.

Products covered by the recall were distributed in five states, including Michigan.

They were sold in grocery stores and food service businesses.

The following products are included in this product recall:

Smoked Salmon Spread

5 lb. bulk units – Code Number: 68487 – Sell by Date: 4/25/18 – Lot Number 0728-2 – UPC #043823684873

Simply Superior Smoked Salmon Spread –

6X5 oz units – Code Number: 92379 – Sell by Date: 4/25/18 – Lot Number 0728-2 – UPC #043823923798

Morey’s Smoked Salmon Spread –

6×6 oz units – Code Number: 92503 – Sell by Date: 4/25/2018 – Lot Number 0728-2 – UPC #043823925037

Those with the affected product should return them for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Scott Ruth at 616-698-7700.

Superior Foods Company will also be contacting our customers that have received this specific lot code that are impacted by this recall.