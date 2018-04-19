Suit Filed Against Owners of Boat Accused of Dragging Anchor in Straits of Mackinac

After notifying the company earlier this week, the Michigan Attorney General has filed a civil suit against Van Enkevort Tug and Barge, Inc.

The company’s ship is accused of dragging an anchor across the Straits of Mackinac.

That anchor hit submerged electric and petroleum pipelines, causing the release of a hazardous substance and potentially harming aquatic life and the lakebed.

The suit was filed in Ingham County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Working with the DEQ and the DNR, the AG was able to determine a Van Enkevort-owned ship was passing through the Straits at the time the damage was caused to the ATC Cables and Enbridge Line 5 pipelines.

The civil suit is being brought to enforce the water resources protection portion of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

This act forbids the direct or indirect discharge of substances into water that are potentially damaging to, among other things, fish and other aquatic life.

Each discharge is punishable by a civil fine of up to $25,000 per day of violation along with other costs and fees.