Sugar Island Man Arrested for Child Abuse and Possession of Meth

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the Sugar Island side of the Ferry area on August 29 for a man out of control and driving recklessly.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was on the Island, was the first officer on the scene and witnessed the suspect, Donald William Rice, drive his vehicle towards the ferry ramp.

Rice pulled his vehicle onto the ramp loading area, blocking other vehicles.

The agent made contact with Rice and that’s when he got out of his vehicle, grabbed a little girl from inside his vehicle and ran towards the rivers edge.

Rice threatened to jump into the river with the child.

Once the ferry landed, Rice ran onto the Ferry and a second Border Patrol Agent just happened to be on the ferry and assisted.

Eventually Rice was secured and the child was out of danger. Child protective services was called and CCSO arrested Rice for driving under the influence of Narcotics along with several other charges.

Rice was arraigned on Monday September 31 for one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and two counts of Child Abuse.

The OUID (Operating Under the Influence of Drugs) charge will be pending the Lab results.