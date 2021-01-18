SUBMERGED TUG IN MARQUETTE

Sault Sainte Marie coast guard responded to a report late Sunday morning.

The guard was called after reports of a submerged tug along the break wall outside Marquette.

The tug was submerged in 26 feet of water of the break wall in Marquette. The 30 foot tug was transitioning to the lower harbor when it lost power and struck the break wall. The two people on board were able to safely leave the vessel.

The owner of the barge has commenced salvage operations to remove the vessel, due to the maximum pollution potential being 100 gallons of oil and diesel.

The coast guard is coordinating with great lakes and energy to ensure the safety of the public and environment.