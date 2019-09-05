- Advertisement -
Study: Vegetarians at Higher Risk of Stroke than Meat-Eaters

Staff Writer Posted On September 5, 2019
A new study shows vegetarians are at lower risk of heart disease than meat-eaters — but at higher risk of stroke.

Researchers found vegetarians and vegans increase their risk of stroke 20 percent by not eating meat.

It is thought that may be due to either very low cholesterol levels or certain nutritional deficiencies.

Vegetarians who also eat fish — which are known as pescetarians — did not show any increased risk of stroke.

Some physicians point out the 22 percent reduction in heart disease vegetarians enjoy outweighs the stroke risk.

The findings were compiled after following more than 48-thousand people in the UK for 18 years.

