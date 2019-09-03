Study: Soft Drinks Linked to Cancer Risk

According to one study, drinking sodas could increase your risk of dying.

The journal Jama Internal Medicine published the study Tuesday.

Researchers followed more than 450-thousand people from ten European countries for up to 19 years.

They found the people who consumed 16-ounces or more a day of sugar-sweetened soft drinks had a higher risk of dying from digestive disorders.

At the same time, they say those who drank the same amount of diet sodas had higher risks of dying from cardiovascular disease.

They stopped short of blaming the soda itself.