Study: Smokers Face Heightened Depression, Schizophrenia Risk

Staff Writer Posted On November 6, 2019
A new study shows people who smoke tobacco may be at a higher risk of developing depression and schizophrenia.

A team of researchers from the University of Bristol in the U.K. says their findings are part of growing evidence that smoking can negatively impact mental health.

The researchers used genetic data to examine cause-and-effect relationships with smoking.

The team recommends that psychiatric hospitals be made smoke-free to avoid detrimental effects on mental health.

The full study was published Wednesday in the journal Psychological Medicine.

