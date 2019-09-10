Study: Napping & Your Heart Health

No need to feel guilty about taking an afternoon nap.

A little extra sleep could be the best medicine for your heart.

A new study in the journal ‘Heart’ found two naps a week can lower your risk of heart attack or stroke.

Scientists looked at 35-hundred people for five years, and discovered a nap or two, no matter how long or short, releases stress from lack of sleep.

The authors say more research needs to be done on this.

So how long is the ideal nap?

The new study didn’t answer that question, most experts say a 20-minute snooze is enough to increase alertness, performance, and mood.