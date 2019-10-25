- Advertisement -
Home » Health State News

Study: Michigan Losing Out on Restful Sleep

Staff Writer Posted On October 25, 2019
76 Views
0

Sleep — you need plenty of it to survive and thrive…

Yet when it comes to quality Z’s, Michigan falls far behind.

According to a study on Amerisleep — based on C.D.C. and census data — the Great Lakes State ranks 35th in the country as one of the worst-rested states.

Nearly 40 percent of people who live in Michigan get less than seven hours nightly.

Specifically in flint and detroit — where poverty and lack of insurance are both major problems — locals fall near the bottom of the list in terms of quality sleep…

Which can lead to a host of other problems.

Post Views: 76



Trending Now
Man Found with Crying Woman Inside Grand Traverse Co. Shed Arrested for Domestic Assault
Staff Writer October 22, 2019
Newaygo County Theft Suspect Identified Thanks to Help from Public
Sierra Searcy October 22, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Study: Michigan Losing Out on Restful Sleep
Share No Comment