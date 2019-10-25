Study: Michigan Losing Out on Restful Sleep

Sleep — you need plenty of it to survive and thrive…

Yet when it comes to quality Z’s, Michigan falls far behind.

According to a study on Amerisleep — based on C.D.C. and census data — the Great Lakes State ranks 35th in the country as one of the worst-rested states.

Nearly 40 percent of people who live in Michigan get less than seven hours nightly.

Specifically in flint and detroit — where poverty and lack of insurance are both major problems — locals fall near the bottom of the list in terms of quality sleep…

Which can lead to a host of other problems.