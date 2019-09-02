Study Finds I-94 is Michigan’s Deadliest Road for Summer Travel
Posted On September 2, 2019
162 Views0
We all know winter can be a dangerous time for driving, but what about summer?
A new study has examined the roads across Michigan and determined which is the most dangerous for summer travel.
Turns out, it’s I-94, which runs from Detroit to the Indiana state line.
That’s according to ASecureLife, a firm that analyzed deadly crashes from 2015 to 2017.
An average of 41 people die on I-94 between May and September each year.
The second most deadly highway? I-75, which goes from the Ohio state line all the way to Sault Ste. Marie.
That highway claims an average of 38 lives a year.