Study Finds I-94 is Michigan’s Deadliest Road for Summer Travel

We all know winter can be a dangerous time for driving, but what about summer?

A new study has examined the roads across Michigan and determined which is the most dangerous for summer travel.

Turns out, it’s I-94, which runs from Detroit to the Indiana state line.

That’s according to ASecureLife, a firm that analyzed deadly crashes from 2015 to 2017.

An average of 41 people die on I-94 between May and September each year.

The second most deadly highway? I-75, which goes from the Ohio state line all the way to Sault Ste. Marie.

That highway claims an average of 38 lives a year.