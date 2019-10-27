Study: Few Michigan Residents Try to Get Conviction Expunged

A study by the University of Michigan has found that only a small number of Michigan residents try to have their conviction expunged.

Researchers found that among those eligible for expungement, just 6.5% get it within five years of eligibility.

The reason, according to state police data, is due to a low application rate, rather than denials.

Researchers also looked at those who did get a conviction erased from their record.

Data suggests they have extremely low crime rates after the fact, compared to the general population.

And, in addition, those same people saw a sharp increase in their wages and employment within two years.

According to the Lansing State Journal, some lawmakers have proposed legislation that would make expungement automatic after a period of time.

Similar initiatives have been passed in other states.