- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Study: Few Michigan Residents Try to Get Conviction Expunged

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 27, 2019
142 Views
0

A study by the University of Michigan has found that only a small number of Michigan residents try to have their conviction expunged.

Researchers found that among those eligible for expungement, just 6.5% get it within five years of eligibility.

The reason, according to state police data, is due to a low application rate, rather than denials.

Researchers also looked at those who did get a conviction erased from their record.

Data suggests they have extremely low crime rates after the fact, compared to the general population.

And, in addition, those same people saw a sharp increase in their wages and employment within two years.

According to the Lansing State Journal, some lawmakers have proposed legislation that would make expungement automatic after a period of time.

Similar initiatives have been passed in other states.

Post Views: 142



Trending Now
Man Found with Crying Woman Inside Grand Traverse Co. Shed Arrested for Domestic Assault
Staff Writer October 22, 2019
Newaygo County Theft Suspect Identified Thanks to Help from Public
Sierra Searcy October 22, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Study: Few Michigan Residents Try to Get Conviction Expunged
Share No Comment